US Army Corps of Engineers awards contract for Deep Creek Bridge replacement in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake announced on Monday that the US Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a nearly $60 million contract to a firm for the replacement of the Deep Creek Bridge.

In a tweet, the city said construction is expected to start for this project in June of 2023, calling it a 'significant milestone.'

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Norfolk District wrote that the $59.5 million contract was awarded to Archer Western LLC of Norfolk, Virginia.

“I am so pleased that our partners at the Army Corps of Engineers are reaching this significant milestone towards the replacement of the Deep Creek Bridge," Chesapeake Mayor Rick West told the USACE.

“I know this is one project our Deep Creek neighbors, and everyone who commutes through the area, have been so anxious for and I can’t wait to see work get started.”

The bridge was built in 1934, and it has been federally owned and operated. It crosses the Dismal Swamp Canal and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at U.S. Route 17 Business in Chesapeake's Deep Creek section.

The single-leaf drawbridge is considered functionally obsolete because of increasing traffic, a very narrow roadway, and poor alignment with connecting roads.