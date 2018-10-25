CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Residents who live near Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress in Chesapeake will be getting an update on the quality of their drinking water during a public meeting Thursday.

The City, Navy, and the Environmental Protection Agency have been testing groundwater in the area for years. Investigators are looking for a substance known as PFCs. The EPA says it's a contaminate that has been found in household items since the 1950s.

But the concern is that it's been getting into the groundwater from firefighting foam used by the Navy at Fentress Field during the 1970s and 80s.

The Navy began off-site testing in February 2016. The majority of private wells tested fell within safe EPA standards, while the Navy has been giving free bottled water to people living in homes that had high levels of PFCs.

At Thursday night's meeting, the Navy, the Virginia Department of Health, and the EPA will talk about long-term solutions for making sure the water is safe to drink.

Three proposed options include: doing nothing while still providing bottled water, treating the water at the source, or connecting to the City of Chesapeake's water system.

Residents living near Fentress Field and others in the community can come to the open house at Butts Road Intermediate School. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and should wrap up by 7.

