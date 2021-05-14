Vacant home seriously damaged in Chesapeake

A citizen driving in the Great Bridge section noticed the home was on fire and called 911.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vacant home was significantly damaged by fire early Friday morning.

Chesapeake Fire Department was dispatched to the fire sometime after 2 a.m. to the 100 block of Hanbury Road West.

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. Firefighters did search the structure and found it vacant.

It was under control by 3 a.m. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.