CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A vehicle crash on Deep Creek Bridge temporarily closed lanes as crews assessed the damage, Chesapeake police said.

The bridge reopened, but motorists should expect delays due to closure-related traffic backup, police said.

The crash occurred around 7:25 a.m. at 112 George Washington Highway South when a driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the bridge, police said.

Traffic engineering was called to check the bridge for damage before it was reopened to traffic.

