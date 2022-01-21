Vehicle crashes on Sanderson Road in Chesapeake due to icy conditions

Chesapeake police said a vehicle crashed on Sanderson Road. The roadway was icy which caused this incident.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Jan. 19, 2022. VDOT shared how they've been working to prepare and treat the roads ahead of the snow.

Chesapeake police said crews shut down Sanderson Road Friday morning after a vehicle ended up in a ditch due to the ice on the road. This comes after it snowed Thursday night.

According to officers, a vehicle slipped off the roadway, between Hungarian Road and Cedarville Road.

The city's public works officials responded to the scene to put up signs and treat the highway. They closed Sanderson Road in both directions.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Sanderson Rd is CLOSED in both directions from Hungarian Rd to Cedarville Rd due to a vehicle accident resulting from icy conditions. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) January 21, 2022

Police have not shared any other information but said that no one was injured but the incident.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) also wants to remind people that as the temperatures continue to drop following the winter storm, the roads could be covered in black ice with slick spots so drivers should use precaution.