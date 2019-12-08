CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed on the interstate.

Officers say at about 1:51 p.m., Sunday, 66-year-old Wayne Lohnes was attempting to merge on I-664 southbound at the Military Highway exit in Chesapeake.

Lohnes collided with a 2017 Volkswagen CC, in which the driver was merging onto the exit ramp.

Lohnes and his passenger were both ejected and suffered serious injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, where Lohnes later died.

Stay with 13News Now for updates on the investigation.