CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Chesapeake. Now, the Virginia Lottery is trying to track down the winning ticket holder.

A $1 million winning ticket from Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing is somewhere out there. Officials said the ticket was purchased at the Food Lion at 109 Gainsborough Square in Chesapeake.

The winning numbers for the October 29 drawing were 4-9-17-27-39, and the Mega Ball number was 22. This ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Mega Ball number. That wins Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.

This ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers in the October 29 drawing, and one of just two nationwide.

No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $105 million jackpot, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $118 million for Friday night’s drawing.

Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises that before doing anything else, the winner should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.

Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. The odds of winning the $1,000,000 prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,306.

By law, all of the Virginia Lottery profits support K through 12 public schools.

