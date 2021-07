The crash occurred around 6:41 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-64 at exit 299. That's near the Bowers Hill area.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Virginia State Police is on the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake Thursday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:41 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-64 at exit 299. That's near the Bowers Hill area.

All eastbound lanes of I-64 before the 299 exit is current shut down.

State Police is assisting VDOT with traffic detours before Military Highway.

A VSP Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation, a spokesperson said in a news release.