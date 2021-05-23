Virginia State Police investigating plane crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport; No reported injuries

Virginia State Police said a minor airplane crash happened Sunday morning at the Chesapeake Regional Airport. A pilot failed to put down the plane's landing gear.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating after an airplane crashed at a local airport Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police said it received a call on Sunday, May 23 around 11:35 a.m. about a plane that crashed at the Chesapeake Regional Airport.

According to officers, there was only minor damage from the crash and no one got hurt.

Police said the pilot of a 1997 Mooney MK20J (single-engine aircraft) did not put the landing gear down when landing the plane.