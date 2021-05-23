Virginia State Police investigating plane crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport; No reported injuries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating after an airplane crashed at a local airport Sunday morning.
Virginia State Police said it received a call on Sunday, May 23 around 11:35 a.m. about a plane that crashed at the Chesapeake Regional Airport.
According to officers, there was only minor damage from the crash and no one got hurt.
Police said the pilot of a 1997 Mooney MK20J (single-engine aircraft) did not put the landing gear down when landing the plane.
The Federal Aviation Administration was informed of the crash. FAA officials were on the scene working to remove the plane off the runway.