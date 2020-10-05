Virginia State Police search for suspect after stolen car leads trooper on high-speed chase in Chesapeake

A 17-year-old was found after running from the scene and throwing a gun in a marsh. The driver is still on the loose. Two girls in the backseat were unharmed.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Four people inside a stolen car led Virginia State Police on a high-speed chase on two interstates in Chesapeake late night on Saturday.

It was after 10 p.m. when a Virginia State trooper saw a 2014 Mazda 6 traveling at a high speed on southbound Interstate 664, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

The trooper tried to pull over the car but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.

The car has Maryland tags that were stolen from Baltimore. Virginia State Police said the Mazda 6 was stolen out of Virginia Beach.

During the chase, the car led troopers onto Interstate 64. It then exited onto Route 17 toward Portsmouth and ran off the road near Canal Street and hit a pole.

The driver and front-seat passenger ran away from the crash scene.

Two female juveniles were in the back seat of the car. The two girls were uninjured.

Troopers searched the area and found the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old juvenile.

The suspect had tossed a firearm in a nearby marsh but state police's Search/Rescue team found the weapon this morning, Anaya said.

Virginia State Police is still searching for the driver.

The incident is still under investigation.