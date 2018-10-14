Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group volunteers are constructing a playset for a 2-year-old Chesapeake boy fighting Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a type of sarcoma, which is cancer of soft tissue, connective tissue, or bone, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Colton Carter-Cover and his family will be sent off in a limo Sunday while volunteers construct the playset at their home.

The construction will coincide with Roc the Ride, a 23-member cycling team traveling throughout Hampton Roads, which will be come to an end at Colton's home.

The cycling team will meet up with dozens of local cancer kids and their families at Deep Creek Central Elementary School to ride the “final mile” with them — joining Colton and his family as they arrive home.

After Colton sees his new playset, there will be a backyard picnic.

