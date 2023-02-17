Walmart hiring positions at Chesapeake store months after deadly mass shooting

A spokesperson said information on the reopening date of the store, located on Sam's Circle in the Greenbrier area, will be coming soon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Walmart is hiring positions at the Chesapeake location where a mass shooting took place in November 2022, a corporate spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now.

The spokesperson added that information on the reopening date of the store, located on Sam's Circle in the Greenbrier area, will be coming soon.

The hiring comes after the store closed on Nov. 22, the same day of the shooting. A team lead opened fire in the break room, killing six people and then himself. Several other people were hurt in the chaos.

Since the shooting, Walmart has faced three lawsuits from employees, who claim that the gunman was reported to the company's human resources for inappropriate workplace behavior and concerning statements.

The estate of Randy Blevins, one of the victims who was killed, also filed a wrongful death lawsuit, seeking $15 million from Walmart and $30 million from the gunman's estate.