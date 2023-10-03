Walmart temporarily moves memorial dedicated to shooting victims

The community-made memorial that honors the six people killed inside the Sam's Circle Walmart in Chesapeake is currently sitting in storage.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The memorial honoring the six people killed inside the Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake has been moved.

Nearly four months ago, an employee killed and injured multiple people inside the breakroom. The memorial, created by the community, became the site for grieving and vigils.

Now, it's sitting in storage.

A spokesperson for Walmart said the move is for the memorial’s own safety.

The store is undergoing major renovations to prepare for its reopening, which includes resurfacing and striping the parking lot.

So, the memorial and its belongings are in a storage facility for now and the spokesperson gave no timeline for when it will return.

13News Now also asked if there are any plans for the company to create a permanent memorial for the six people killed inside this store, but they have not answered that question.

Some people in Chesapeake, like Richard Bremer, said they think that would be a good idea.

"Something small and very distinctive and professional as a reminder and respectful to the people that died," he said.

However, he said he doesn’t think it should be the first thing people see when they arrive.

"Inside the store, maybe. We never forget, but try not to dwell on it," said Bremer.

On Friday, Chesapeake city staff tweeted a reminder that mental health resources are also still available through "Chesapeake Thrives."

"People just need to have grace with themselves," said Hampton therapist Shardé O’Rourke.

The Mahogany Projek owner said it’s so important to take care of your mental health, even months after such a traumatic event.

"It has to become a practice. So, I think one of the biggest takeaways I hope that people have received, is that self-care is not supposed to be an accident," she said.

She said it's normal to both have strong feelings towards that day, or even to feel better now. Either way, you should still check in with yourself.

"You're going to experience some kind of suffering, some kind of pain and the best practice to have is one of a routine of self-care. Everything from getting up in the morning, having some kind of meditation," O’Rourke said.

The store is currently hiring to prepare for its reopening.

The Walmart spokesperson said they have had people applying and she said they will announce a reopening date soon.

If you're planning to shop at Walmart when it reopens but are a little hesitant about how it will make you feel, O'Rourke has this advice: