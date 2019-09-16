CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Effects from Hurricane Dorian caused a number of problems for much of the region, including the city of Chesapeake.

City officials put out an alert to its residents saying that the volume of material from Dorian caused bulk waste collection to run behind.

The city says bulk waste rules will be suspended this week from Sept. 16 to Sept. 20, but that waste management will work to collect as much trash as possible throughout the week.

They ask residents to place items at the curb and leave them there and they will be collected as quickly as possible.

