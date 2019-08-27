CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man who died after his SUV left the roadway and hit a tree in Chesapeake on Tuesday was a well-known plastic surgeon from Suffolk.

Dr. J. (Joseph) Craig Merrell was on Route 58 eastbound getting onto the ramp to Interstate 664 northbound around 3:30 p.m. His SUV ran off the road, went down an embankment, and hit a tree.

Merrell, 65, who lived in the 2000 block of Fairway Drive in Suffolk, died there.

Merrell was a board certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. His practice, Plastic Surgery Associates of Tidewater, is located in the Harbour View area. He opened the practice in Hampton Roads in 1983.

Merrell graduated from the University of Virginia. Besides working in private practice, Merrell served for almost 20 years as the Director of Microsurgery for Operation Smile.

Although he was not employed by Bon Secours Health System, Merrell had privileges at a number of its facilities. A spokeswoman for Bon Secours provided this statement to 13News Now:

The Bon Secours community is saddened by the recent news, and extends its deepest sympathy to Dr. Merrell’s family, friends and colleagues. We pray that they feel surrounded by love and support at this time and always.