Three people displaced following house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three adults need a place to stay after a fire caused significant damage to their Chesapeake home on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 2000 block of Deerfield Crescent in the Western Branch section of the city shortly before 2:30 p.m. Neighbors had called 911, reporting smoke and flames coming from the roof of the one-story home.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire.

The fire was found in the house's attic and crews were able to bring it under control by 2:53 p.m.

Suffolk Engine 25 assisted Chesapeake Fire crews.