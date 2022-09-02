Report of shooting puts Western Branch area schools on lockdown

A spokesman for Chesapeake Public Schools said the schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown as police investigated reports of a shooting in the area.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Schools in the Western Branch section of Chesapeake were placed on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning following reports of a shooting in the area.

The schools -- which include Western Branch High, Middle, Primary, and Intermediate -- were put on a Level 1 lockdown as a precaution shortly before 11 a.m. A Level 1 lockdown means teaching continues and that students and faculty remain inside the building.

In a message sent to parents, the principals said that after about 25 minutes, Chesapeake police gave an all-clear and the lockdowns were lifted.

The Chesapeake Police Department said that emergency dispatchers received calls about gunfire near Worthing Lane and Bruin Drive. When officers got there, they found bullet shell casings in the 4300 block of Worthing Ln.