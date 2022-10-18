FOUND: Woman, 5-year-old daughter reported missing from Virginia Beach located safely

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: Chesapeake police confirmed that they had contacted Miller-Joyner, and that this alert had been cancelled shortly after noon on Tuesday.
Police are looking for a Virginia Beach woman and her five-year-old daughter who may be in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.
The Chesapeake Police Department said Nikeria Miller-Joyner, 24, and Kalia Smith, 5, last spoke to their relatives on the phone Monday around 3:30 p.m.
During a phone call, Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake.
Family members hadn't been able to reach her since that call.
Police described Miller-Joyner as Black, approximately 5’04” tall and 180 pounds. She has long, twisted braids that go below her waist.
Kalia is described as Black, approximately 2’5’’ and 37 pounds. She has shoulder-length braids with pink beads in them.