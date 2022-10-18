FOUND: Woman, 5-year-old daughter reported missing from Virginia Beach located safely

This alert has been canceled. Miller-Joyner and her daughter were in contact with police on Tuesday afternoon.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — UPDATE: Chesapeake police confirmed that they had contacted Miller-Joyner, and that this alert had been cancelled shortly after noon on Tuesday.

Police are looking for a Virginia Beach woman and her five-year-old daughter who may be in Chesapeake Tuesday morning.

The Chesapeake Police Department said Nikeria Miller-Joyner, 24, and Kalia Smith, 5, last spoke to their relatives on the phone Monday around 3:30 p.m.

During a phone call, Miller-Joyner said she was in the Kempsville Road area of Chesapeake.

Family members hadn't been able to reach her since that call.

Police described Miller-Joyner as Black, approximately 5’04” tall and 180 pounds. She has long, twisted braids that go below her waist.