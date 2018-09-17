CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Chesapeake police are investigating an accident that left a woman dead after she was run over.

Investigators said the accident happened around 11:40 a.m. Monday, September 17 in the 4300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, not far from Chesapeake Square Mall. The vehicle reportedly turned down a lane to park and did not see a pedestrian walking. The vehicle then hit and drove over the victim.

The victim, identified as 80-year-old Peggy Johnson, was flown by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries.

Police reported Monday, September 24 that Johnson died from her injuries.

Police said drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the accident.

The driver of the car did stop and is cooperating with investigators.

If you have any information about this accident, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

© 2018 WVEC