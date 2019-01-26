CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a police officer Friday night, Chesapeake police said.

Around 11:04 p.m., police were called to a crash on Eden Way North near the intersection of Savory Crescent.

Police said a uniformed officer called to say he was in a crash at the same location.

After investigating, police said the officer was driving southbound on Eden Way North in a black unmarked Ford Police Interceptor.

A Volkswagen Passat was traveling northbound along Eden Way North when it drove onto the southbound lane and hit the officer's car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer had injuries in his lower body and was taken to a local hospital.

The accident is being investigated by the Chesapeake CRASH Team.

The woman's name has not been released until next of kin is notified.

