Woman dies in two-vehicle crash on Triple Decker Bridge in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was killed after she lost control of her car and was hit by an oncoming truck in Chesapeake on Monday afternoon.

Chesapeake police said the wreck occurred sometime around 12 p.m. in the 2600 block of S. Military Highway. That's the Triple Decker Bridge.

Police said the woman was driving westbound toward Deep Creek when she lost control of her car. She ran off the road and overcorrected her car, which then slid into oncoming traffic.

A man driving eastbound in his truck hit the woman's car. She died at the scene, police said.

The man was injured and taken to the hospital.

The Triple Decker Bridge is currently closed in both directions.