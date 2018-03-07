CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) -- Police say a woman was seriously injured after she was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Chesapeake Monday evening.

Investigators say the woman was shot around 6:20 p.m. The woman had been leaving her home in the 2000 block of Reid Street when unknown subjects began shooting at each other. Medics found her at the intersection of Military Highway and Campostella Road.

The woman was caught up in the crossfire and suffered severe -- but not life-threatening -- injuries.

There is no suspect information available. If you know anything about this incident, police ask that you call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

