Missing Chesapeake woman last seen Monday evening

Police said Jordan Bowen does not have her cell phone or vehicle, which is out of character for her.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Investigators in Chesapeake need the community's help finding a missing woman.

Jordan Bowen was last seen Monday at around 6 p.m. in the Deep Creek section of the city.

Bowen is around d 5'4" tall a weighs between 110 and 120 pounds. She has blonde hair, face piercings, and a chest tattoo.

She is known to frequent Ocean View, Chic's Beach, Old Pungo Ferry Road near the docks, Birchwood Playground in Virginia Beach, and Hayman Boulevard in Nags Head.