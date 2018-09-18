CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Monday with life-threatening injuries after she was accidentally run over in a Chesapeake parking lot, according to police.

The accident happened at a shopping center on Portsmouth Boulevard.

“This parking lot is very, very, dangerous,” said witness Sherrie Theus.

Theus works at One Main. She has seen her fair share of parking lot fender benders from her window, but what she saw on Monday was traumatizing.

“I was kind of emotional myself, because I have never experienced anything like that, and that’s when I immediately called 911,” said Theus.

What Theus witnessed, was a woman, believed to be in her 60s, struck, then run over outside the Dollar Tree.

“I saw the car kind of go up, kind of like a speed bump,” said Theus. “And I don’t think she even knew that she hit her because they were yelling trying to get her attention to stop.”

The driver eventually realized what had happened and got out of the vehicle.

“The driver was very distraught, it looks like she was just zoned out, it was an older lady, she couldn’t really believe what had happened,” said witness Carl Altmon.

Altmon, who also works at One Main, ran to the victim’s side where she was already being rendered aid by another witness.

“I was like ‘ma'am, ma'am, ma'am,’ trying to shake her a little bit, on the top of her, just to get her up, she wasn’t responding at all,” said Altmon.

The victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“She was definitely in bad shape, she wasn’t talking, she wasn’t speaking, she was lying lifeless on the ground, she was still breathing, but it was a very shallow, gargle,” said Altmon.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident. So far the driver has not been charged. People who work at the shopping center say between speeding, parking in the fire lane, and not paying attention, this parking lot is just not safe.

“People are really not paying attention when they are backing out, they are not paying attention to what they are doing, they are trying to get whatever they are doing done, and it can be hazardous,” said Altmon.

