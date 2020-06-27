Woman shot several times in Chesapeake

The suspect was described as wearing a blue mask, blue jeans, and a green shirt with a traffic vest over it.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman is fighting for her life after being shot several times in Chesapeake on Friday afternoon.

According to Chesapeake police, the shooting happened around 5:42 in the 100 block of Gainsborough Square, off of Battlefield Boulevard. The victim was rushed to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect was seen taking off on foot toward Chesapeake Regional Medical Center. The hospital went into lockdown as a precaution, and police set up a perimeter around the area.

The suspect was not found and the lockdown has since been lifted.

Police say the suspect is described as being a Black man with short hair wearing a blue mask, blue jeans, and a green shirt with a traffic vest over it.