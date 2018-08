A man who was working on the roof of a business died after he fell off the building Tuesday morning, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

The accident happened at United Rental, located in the 4300 block of Bainbridge Boulevard. The worker was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries. His name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The circumstances surrounding the accident remains under investigation.

© 2018 WVEC