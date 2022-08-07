Fire kills cat and dog, displaces family of 3 in Chesapeake

A dog and a cat died in the fire, and no humans were home at the time.

NORFOLK, Va. — A fire in the Kingsbridge Apartment Complex killed a cat and a dog and displaced a family of three Sunday morning, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

CFD received a call about the fire just after 11 a.m. after residents in the area said they saw smoke.

Firefighters arrived six minutes later and found a first-floor apartment with smoke coming from the front door.

Firefighters entered the apartment and put out the fire which was in the kitchen, CFD said.

Battalion Chief 1 declared the fire under control at 11:18 a.m., the department said.

Firefighters found a dead dog and a dead cat when they searched the apartment. The people who live in the apartment were not there at the time of the fire.

CFD said the apartment was considerably damaged by smoke and fire, and that one adult and two children are displaced as a result.