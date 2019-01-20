NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Fire Department responded to a house fire within a fourplex on East 27th Street in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Fire Battalion Chief Harry Worley, the fire originated on the second floor.

The call came in at 8:39 p.m.

Worley said there were initial reports of someone inside but firefighters discovered that to be false. No one was injured.

Worley said units were able to get the fire under control by 9:30 p.m.

East 26th Street is closed until further notice.

More details will be released as they become available.