Former Norfolk police chief named as finalist for department in Illinois

URBANA, Ill. — After retiring from his position as Police Chief for the City of Norfolk Police Department last April, Larry Boone is now considering a position in the Midwest.

A statement from the City of Urbana, Illinois, on April 3 said that Boone is the solo finalist for the city's Chief of Police position.

"Mr. Boone has experience in many operational and administrative positions in Norfolk, including patrol officer, special enforcement division/metro-tac officer, K-9 officer, internal affairs, detective, homeland security division, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, assistant chief, and deputy chief," the statement from the office of their Mayor said.

"During his time at NPD, he was named Officer of the Year and nominated a second year, and won a medal of valor from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association. He was also awarded a distinguished service medal, received 34 commendation letters/awards, and was an FBI National Academy graduate."

This announcement comes after Boone was a top three finalist for the Chief of Police position in St. Louis, Missouri, back in December, but ultimately wasn't selected.