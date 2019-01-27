CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police said 49-year-old Orin Teasley was located Sunday morning.

Teasley was found at 5:35 am in the area of Military Highway S. and Shell Road. He was found wandering by a Chesapeake police officer.

He was cleared by medics and returned to his home.

From earlier:

Teasley was last seen wearing athletic shoes, grey pants, and a silky grey dress shirt. He is 5’ 10”, 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

According to Detective D. B. Weir, Jr, police responded to the 800 block of Parapet Road regarding a missing person, Saturday.

Officers say Teasley’s caregiver reported that Teasley stepped outside to smoke a cigarette and hasn’t been seen since.

Teasley has serious medical needs requiring medication and wears an ID bracelet.

Teasley was reported missing in Chesapeake in August 2018 and was reported missing in Suffolk recently for eight days.

Police are asking people with information on his whereabouts to contact the department.