Hampton gas leak causes evacuation of several homes

NORFOLK, Va. — A construction worker hit a gas line in Hampton around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, causing a leak that lead to the surrounding area being evacuated.

The leak was at Hardy Cash Drive and Executive Drive, Hampton Fire and Rescue Chief Anthony Chittum said.

He said that several nearby homes were evacuated as a result.

Virginia Natural Gas arrived by 3 p.m., and they started trying to stop the flow of gas, Chittum said.