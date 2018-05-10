HAMPTON, Va. (WVEC) — A man was stabbed multiple times, while another man was assaulted during a home invasion early morning Thursday, Hampton police said.

Around 2:37 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of Hurst Drive to an original call of a shooting complaint.

Arriving officers found a man with injuries not considered life threatening. The man told police that while he was sleeping, two men forced their way into his home.

Police said that the suspects began to assault one of the men in the home. Another man in the house attempted to help the victim that was being assaulted by the suspects.

Both men were injured in the home invasion, and the two suspects fled the home, police said.

The two men were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One man appeared to have suffered multiple stab wounds. The other man had physical assault wounds.

The exact motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remains under investigation.

Police said there is no suspect information to share at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, contact Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting P3Tips.com.

