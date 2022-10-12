10-year-old Hampton boy found

UPDATE: Soon after tweeting that they were looking for Deonte Johnson, HPD said he was found.

HAMPTON, Va. — UPDATE: Soon after tweeting that they were looking for 10-year-old Deonte Johnson, the Hampton Police Division said he was found.

The Hampton Police Division is looking for a missing 10-year-old boy Wednesday evening.

HPD tweeted that they are searching for Deonte Johnson in the 100 block of St. George Way.

That's near where Rip Rap Road meets N. King Street.

According to HPD, Deonte is 4 feet tall and weighs 60 to 70 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt with blue jeans and black and white sneakers.