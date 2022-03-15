13News Now Investigates: How long have police officers, volunteers spent searching for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby?

Through talking with sources and filing open records requests, 13News Now uncovered thousands of hours spent searching for the missing 4-year-old boy.

HAMPTON, Va. — Six weeks have passed since Codi Bigsby's father reported him missing, and there's still no sign of the little boy.

But it's not for lack of effort.

This 13News Now investigation looks into just how much time and manpower has been spent on the search up to this point.

HAMPTON POLICE

The Hampton Police Department doesn't track the hours spent on each particular case. But the amount of overtime they've recently logged helps fill in the gaps.

We found Hampton Police logged 5,415 hours of overtime in February.

Compare that to the 4,112 hours of overtime the police force averaged the prior three months (November-January) when the department was not consumed with the Bigsby case.

That's an extra 1,300 hours of overtime during the height of the Codi search that began the last day of January 2022.

Police note that these hours include all overtime, not just for the Bigsby case.

NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

The military veterans' nonprofit organization "W.A.T.E.R. Team Inc." has spent 38 days searching for Codi, with no plans of stopping anytime soon.

President Joe Slabinski told 13News Now they've logged 1,940 hours in searching for Codi alone, and another 106 hours in mapping out and planning where to look.

They, so far, have covered ground in six different localities: Hampton, Newport News, York County, Poquoson, Norfolk and Chesapeake.

Slabinski said they've spent nearly $4,000 on things like meals, gear, gas and tolls. He said they've received another $2,400 in donations from the public.

COMMUNITY VOLUNTEERS

Community volunteers also took the search into their own hands, although there is no way to accurately assign a number to the countless hours they've spent searching for the missing boy.

Despite these ongoing, tireless efforts, there is still no sign of Codi Bigsby.

Cory Bigsby, Codi's father and the sole person of interest in the investigation, remains jailed without bond on unrelated child neglect charges.