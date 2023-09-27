14-year-old student from Eaton Middle School in Hampton hit by pickup truck after dismissal

Investigators believe that the girl was not crossing at a designated crosswalk, the Hampton Police Division said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HAMPTON, Va. — A 14-year-old girl from Thomas Eaton Middle School was hit by a pickup truck on Wednesday, shortly after school was released for the day, both the Hampton Police Division and city school officials confirmed.

Around 3:57 p.m., dispatchers got a call regarding the crash in the 2100 block of Cunningham Drive, which is near the school.

The student was brought to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Eaton Middle School sent out a statement to families regarding the incident. It reads:

"Shortly after dismissal this afternoon, one of our students was struck by a vehicle on Cunningham Drive after they left school. Paramedics responded and the road was closed briefly. The student was transported to the hospital with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

We understand some students may have witnessed this occurrence. As such, we will have additional staff available at the school tomorrow to provide extra counseling and support as needed.

We would like to take this opportunity to ask our parents and guardians to please remind your student to utilize crosswalks at all times.

As always, safety is our top priority and we thank you for your continuous support for Eaton and our students."