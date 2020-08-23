15-year-old boy hit by gunfire while inside home in Hampton

The suspect shot inside the home while they were outside the residence. The boy is expected to be OK.

HAMPTON, Va. —

A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot while inside his Hampton home Sunday.

The shooting happened around 2:14 a.m. when dispatch received a call of a shooting in the 200 block of Union Street. That's off of North Armistead Avenue.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police said the boy was inside a home when he was shot by an unknown person. The person shot from the outside the home.

The back of the home was also hit multiple times by bullets.

The motive of the shooting and circumstances are still unknown, police said.

There is no suspect at this time, officials said.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.