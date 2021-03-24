16-year-old boy hurt in Hampton shooting

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a teenage boy injured Tuesday night.
The shooting was called in around 10:09 p.m. in the 1300 block of Andrews Boulevard.
Officers arriving at the scene found a 16-year-old boy who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle outside a residence when he was shot by an unknown person. Investigators are continuing to look into the motive and circumstances in the shooting.
If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.