16-year-old boy hurt in Hampton shooting

The shooting was called in around 10:09 p.m. in the 1300 block of Andrews Boulevard.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 16-year-old boy who had been hit by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said the victim was sitting in a vehicle outside a residence when he was shot by an unknown person. Investigators are continuing to look into the motive and circumstances in the shooting.