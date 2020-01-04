17 cases of COVID-19 reported at the Hampton VA

Thirteen of the cases are inpatient, while the other four are outpatient.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton VA Medical Center has confirmed 17 cases of COVID-19 at its facility. That's up from three confirmed cases on Tuesday.

Thirteen of the cases are inpatient, while the other four are outpatient.

The numbers were first reported on the Department of Veterans Affairs' website.

The VA says it has administered over 16,833 COVID-19 tests nationwide while taking aggressive steps to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

These measures include outreach to veterans and staff, clinical screening at VA health care facilities, and protective procedures for patients admitted to community living centers and spinal cord injury units.