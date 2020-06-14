17-year-old seriously hurt, walks into hospital after being shot in Hampton

A 17-year-old man was suffering injuries from a gunshot wound considered life-threatening.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public's help in finding a suspect in connection with a shooting on Sunday morning.

Around 3:31 a.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital.

A 17-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Parrish Street.

The motive and circumstances in the incident remain under investigation.