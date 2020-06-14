x
17-year-old seriously hurt, walks into hospital after being shot in Hampton

A 17-year-old man was suffering injuries from a gunshot wound considered life-threatening.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Police Division is asking the public's help in finding a suspect in connection with a shooting on Sunday morning.

Around 3:31 a.m., dispatch received a call in reference to a walk-in shooting victim at a hospital.

A 17-year-old man was suffering from a gunshot wound considered life-threatening.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Pembroke Avenue and Parrish Street.

The motive and circumstances in the incident remain under investigation.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

