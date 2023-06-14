Arrest made in Hampton shooting that occurred in April

Police arrested Reginald Lee Littlejohn in connection to a shooting in Hampton that sent three people to the hospital. He evaded police for more than a month.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police arrested 18-year-old Reginald Lee Littlejohn in connection to a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on April 3 of this year, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Officers searched for the suspect for more than a month, but an arrest was made without incident on Wednesday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal Service Task Force.

On the day of the incident, police were on the scene of a shooting on Threechopt Road when a call saying there was a man with a gunshot wound less than a mile away.

He was found on 5200 W. Mercury Boulevard.

The victim was transported to the hospital by Fire and Rescue for what was described as "life-threatening" injuries.

Emergency dispatch was informed that a man and a woman also walked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.