19-year-old man dies following car crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton

Virginia State Police said a man died from his injuries after being in a crash on Interstate 64 at Magruder Boulevard.

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are investigating a car crash that left a person dead early Sunday morning.

Virginia State Police received a call on Sunday, April 4 around 3:11 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 64.

Officers said 19-year-old Oscar Cindell Baez from Newport News, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic eastbound on I-64 at a high speed when he passed Route 134 at Magruder Boulevard and lost control of the car.

Baez then ran off the road and hit a tree. According to police, he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

Hampton Fire & Rescue personnel removed him from the vehicle after he was trapped inside.

Baez was taken to Hampton Careplex and later flown to Norfolk General Hospital, where he died.