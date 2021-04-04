19-year-old man dies following car crash on Interstate 64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Detectives are investigating a car crash that left a person dead early Sunday morning.
Virginia State Police received a call on Sunday, April 4 around 3:11 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened on Interstate 64.
Officers said 19-year-old Oscar Cindell Baez from Newport News, was driving a 2006 Honda Civic eastbound on I-64 at a high speed when he passed Route 134 at Magruder Boulevard and lost control of the car.
Baez then ran off the road and hit a tree. According to police, he was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.
Hampton Fire & Rescue personnel removed him from the vehicle after he was trapped inside.
Baez was taken to Hampton Careplex and later flown to Norfolk General Hospital, where he died.
State police said alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor at this time.