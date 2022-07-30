2 men hurt in drive-by shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton, say police

According to Hampton Police, someone called 911 to report a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men are hurt following a shooting in Hampton Saturday night.

According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened in the first block of Grouper Loop. Someone called 911 to report a shooting around 8:31 p.m., the department said.

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover, said police.

An preliminary investigation revealed a gunman or gunmen in a "passing vehicle" shot the two men while the victims stood outside in a parking lot.

Investigators are still working to learn the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting, and ask anyone with information to contact Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.