x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hampton

2 men hurt in drive-by shooting on Grouper Loop in Hampton, say police

According to Hampton Police, someone called 911 to report a shooting around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: 13News Now

HAMPTON, Va. — Two men are hurt following a shooting in Hampton Saturday night. 

According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened in the first block of Grouper Loop. Someone called 911 to report a shooting around 8:31 p.m., the department said. 

When officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover, said police. 

An preliminary investigation revealed a gunman or gunmen in a "passing vehicle" shot the two men while the victims stood outside in a parking lot. 

Investigators are still working to learn the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting, and ask anyone with information to contact Hampton Police at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. 

People can also share anonymous tips on P3Tips app.  

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Woman dies after being hit by car in Hampton