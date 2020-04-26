20-year-old Chesterfield woman dies in two-vehicle accident in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A 20-year-old Chesterfield woman died after her disabled sedan was hit from behind on the interstate in Hampton on Saturday.
Virginia State Police said around 7:36 p.m., a call came in of a black Mercedes Benz traveling slowly on westbound Interstate 64 near West Mercury Boulevard.
Minutes later another call came in of a two-vehicle accident near the westbound lanes east of Magruder Boulevard.
The driver of the Mercedes, Keira M. Reese-Johnson, was driving westbound on I-64 when her vehicle became disabled and stopped in the lane, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.
The Mercedes was struck from behind by a 2005 Suburban.
Johnson was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital with injuries considered life-threatening. She later died at the hospital.
An 11-year-old child inside the Suburban was also taken to the hospital.
Anaya said in an email, "alcohol nor speed were contributing factors in the incident."
No charges will be placed.
