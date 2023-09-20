2023 Hampton Cup Regatta canceled due to weather for first time since start in 1926

Organizers said the forecast for the weekend of Sept. 22 to 24 wasn't optimal for hydroplane racing, or the concert planned.

HAMPTON, Va. — The 2023 Hampton Cup Regatta has been canceled due to inclement weather for the first time since the event started in 1926, event organizers announced Wednesday.

"Typically rain delays do not halt the event. However, wind is a major factor for our racers," organizers said in a website on the event's website. "Due to the amount of wind and rain forecasted for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in the Hampton Roads Area the Hampton Cup Regatta Committee can not conscientiously move forward in potentially unsafe conditions."