25-year-old man injured after being shot in Hampton

Hampton police said the man was walking down the street when he was shot in the first block of Harris Creek Rd.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for answers after a shooting left one man hurt on Sunday evening.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call on Sunday, Jan. 10 around 6:36 p.m. about a 25-year-old man who was shot in the first block of Harris Creek Road.

Officers said the man was sent to the hospital to be treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the police investigation, the man was walking down the street when he was shot.

There is no information about any possible suspects and the incident is still under investigation at this time.