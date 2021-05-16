26-year-old man injured after being shot near Magruder Boulevard area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for an individual connected to an overnight shooting that left a man hurt.
The Hampton Police Division said it received a call on Sunday, May 16 around 2:49 a.m. about a man who was dropped off at the hospital after being shot.
When officers arrived at the hospital they found a 26-year-old man who was was shot near the area of Magruder Boulevard and Hardy Cash Drive.
According to officers the man had non-life-threatening injuries. He's expected to be okay.
Hampton police said the events behind what led up to the shooting remain under investigation at this time. They are still trying to identify the suspect involved in the incident.
Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the shooting to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Police are offering a $1000 cash reward to the caller who has information that leads to an arrest and callers will remain anonymous.