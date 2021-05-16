26-year-old man injured after being shot near Magruder Boulevard area in Hampton

Hampton police need help to identify the individual connected to the overnight shooting that happened between Magruder Blvd. and Hardy Cash Dr. One man was injured.

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are looking for an individual connected to an overnight shooting that left a man hurt.

The Hampton Police Division said it received a call on Sunday, May 16 around 2:49 a.m. about a man who was dropped off at the hospital after being shot.

When officers arrived at the hospital they found a 26-year-old man who was was shot near the area of Magruder Boulevard and Hardy Cash Drive.

According to officers the man had non-life-threatening injuries. He's expected to be okay.

Hampton police said the events behind what led up to the shooting remain under investigation at this time. They are still trying to identify the suspect involved in the incident.