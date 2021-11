Officers are investigating the incident that left two people with life-threatening injuries Saturday night.

HAMPTON, Va. — Three people are hurt following a shooting on Peabody Drive Saturday evening.

According to Hampton Police, all of the victims are adults, and two of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Dispatch received a call about the shooting in the 1300 block of Peabody Dr. at 6:52 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities are not releasing any more information at this time, as officers continue an investigation.