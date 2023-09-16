62-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash in Hampton

Around 4:38 p.m., officers were notified of a motorcycle crash on the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road. There, they found 62-year-old Edward Kittles seriously injured.

HAMPTON, Va. — A motorcycle driver is dead following a crash that happened in Hampton Saturday afternoon.

According to the Hampton Police Division, Public Safety Communications was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road around 4:38 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Edward Kittles, the motorcycle driver, lying in the road with serious injuries. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died.