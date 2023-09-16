62-year-old motorcycle driver killed in crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — A motorcycle driver is dead following a crash that happened in Hampton Saturday afternoon.
According to the Hampton Police Division, Public Safety Communications was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle in the 1400 block of Aberdeen Road around 4:38 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 62-year-old Edward Kittles, the motorcycle driver, lying in the road with serious injuries. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died.
Police said that Kittles was traveling northbound when he lost control and struck a pole. The Hampton Police Accident Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate the crash.