HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police need help finding an 89-year-old man Wednesday.

According to the Hampton Police Division, Alphonso Stephenson was last seen driving a 2001 tan Toyota Tundra pick-up truck in the Fox Hill section of the city. Police didn't specify which day Stephenson was last seen.

Stephenson was last seen wearing a grey ball cap, navy blue sweatshirt and light blue jeans.