Administration building at Hampton University catches fire

HAMPTON, Va. — The administration building at Hampton University caught on fire Monday afternoon, an official confirmed with 13News Now.

James Parker, a spokesperson for the university, said the building was evacuated and no one has been hurt. Hampton Fire & Rescue is currently working to put out the fire.

Photos shared with 13News Now show smoke billowing from the windows of the building.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more. Parker said more information will be provided once firefighters are able to put out the fire.

13News Now has a crew on the way to the scene and will update as more details become available.